In video: Priyank Sharma, Aastha Gill and Badshah collaborate for a music video

Singer Aastha Gill, Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma and Badshah have collaborated for a new music video. The song is released by Sony music and it is 3 minutes long and it is titled as Buzz. In a statement, Aastha Gill said to Hindustan Times, “Buzz is about a high when you’re in love. It also talks about family, music, food, work or almost anything that is dear to us. I am so happy working with the best in the industry.”

The song is slow and we can see Badshah raping and adding his magnificent touch in the song. While Priyank has showed his body and has a good chemistry with Astha. Aastha Gill and Badshah have worked previously and gave hit numbers like DJ Wale Babu, Abhi Toh Party and Happy Happy.

This will be Priyank’s first music video and he has been updating his Instagram and teasing fans with the countdown of his song. Talking about working with Aastha, Priyank in an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror said, “When I was offered the song, I knew instantly that it is going to be huge because of its beats. I’m done with the reality show format for the moment and wanted to experiment. A music video is a great platform and one can’t ask for anything better than getting to share the screen with Aastha and Badshah. Aastha has killed it and while working with her, I understood why DJ Wale Babu was such a hit.”