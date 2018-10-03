In Video! Maliaka Arora dancing to ‘Love Yatri’ song Chogada is worth a watch

We all know Maliaka Arora is an excellent dancer and it leaves her fans spellbound after they see her dance moves. And now the actress can be seen shaking her legs along with Anusha Dandekar on the Love Yatri song Chogada. Maliaka took to her Instagram and posted the video and captioned it “Following in my footsteps kinda love @vjanusha #ChogadaWithLove #Loveyatri #LoveTakesOver. @aaysharma, @warinahussain, @skfilmsofficial @arpitakhansharma…”

Talking more about the dance, Maliaka can be spotted wearing white gown and she looks ravishing as usual, and with her two other dancers can be seen matching her steps and wearing glittery blue dress. Her dance steps are worth a watch. This shows Maliaka’s bond with Khan family is not over, as she is promoting ex-brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s upcoming flick.

Currently, Malaika is busy shooting for India’s Next Top Model and is in Singapore for the same. On the work front, Malaika was last seen in a special dance number, Hello Hello, from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. Pataakha has been running successfully at the box office and the film stars Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. However, Malaika’s song failed to create a buzz amid the fans. The song has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj.