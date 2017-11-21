In video: killer moves of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya on Guru Randhawa’s Suit Suit Karda song

The beautiful Divyanka Tripathi and handsome hunk Vivek Dahiya are most adorable couple of TV industry. The duo won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 this year. The couple was spotted together dancing in Mumbai’s pub and the occasion was the birthday of their manager,Aryan Kakkar. The dance move of Divyanka was amazing and killer, both of them cant keep their eyes away from each other while dancing.

Divyanka recently did a shooting in Budapest and know she is in town, she shares her experience shooting abroad, She said to PinkVilla, “The weather in Budapest, where we shot recently, was extremely cold, windy with occasional rains. Battling the weather made the job difficult. Many fell sick, and production cost also went up as they provided everyone comfortable gloves and paid for excess baggage fees owing to heavy warm clothes everyone was carrying. Our fingers were freezing and teeth chattering, but the work didn’t stop. As much as we wanted to take a break and go for some sightseeing, we couldn’t as the pressure to shoot scenes in a stipulated time period is much more abroad.”

Coming back to the video, Divyanka is seen looking beautiful, in a simple dress with a nice funky necklace. She is seen grooving to Guru Randhawa’s Suit Suit Karda with Vivek.