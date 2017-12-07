In video: Katrina Kaif’s MMA fighting with much bigger man in size is just outstanding

Katrina Kaif did a fabulous stunts in Ek Tha Tiger and know the actress has prepared herself for more dangerous stunts in Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina has shared a video on her Instagaram account where she can be seen beating a man much bigger than her size. She captioned the video “It’s Not the size of the person that matters in the fight….it’s the size of the fight in the person ✨�� …. �training for �action”.

This time not only Salman Khan will be performing hardcore stunts but also her beautiful co-star Katrina will be seen doing some outstanding stunts. The actress is busy promoting the movie with Salman and could be seen majorly on TV shows.

Looking back at the action scenes shot in Medina, Katrina said to India.com, “This particular shot involved driving a super-fast car in the narrow bylanes that Medina is famous for. These tiny lanes make it nearly impossible to navigate. I did train for a fair bit, but during the crucial scene I ended up crashing the car into a wall.” She added, “I could have been injured, but the crew was more worried about the super expensive camera mounted on my vehicle! But the good news is, I didn’t get hurt and got the shot right in the next take.” The film is slated to release on December 22, 2017.