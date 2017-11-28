In video Actress Ishita Dutta ties the knot with Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar co-star Vatsal Sheth

Firangi actress Ishita Dutta tied the knot with actor Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar co-star Vatsal Sheth at the ISKCON temple in Juhu at 6 pm Today, Mumbai. It was a surprise element as their was no buzz of the marriage. The wedding was attended by close friends and relatives , Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol and a few other stars from the industry were present.

Vatsal’s show Haasil’s producer Siddharth P Malhotra confirmed the news with indianexpress.com and shared, “We just attended the marriage and we are ecstatic with joy. Wishing the newly weds a happy married life ahead.”

The two have been dating each other while shooting the television series Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. Talking about the Vatsal he started his career from TV show Just Mohabbat and later debuted from the move Tarzan,Whereas Ishita Dutta, who is Tanushree Dutta’s younger sister, will be seen in Firangi opposite comedy king Kapil Sharma. She debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn starrrer Drishyam.