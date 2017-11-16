In video: Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan stunned after watching the magic trick

Few weeks ago Aamir Khan hosted a Diwali party for Bollywood celebrities, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan,Gauri Khan, Kunal Kohli, Kabir Khan, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and many more were present at the party but every one was mesmerised with Karan Singh magic.

Karan shared the video on his Facebook account with the caption, “NEW VIDEO: I have built my reputation on figuring out people’s passwords. Amongst the magic circle I’ve built my reputation on a card trick, the holy grail of card magic at that for magicians. To show it to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan amongst others and have them praise it highly is very very humbling. Check it out, share it around 🙂 Want to see what they’re on about? Come for a show, see it live (sic).”

Karan posted another video with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and both them look stunned after watching Karan’s magaic trick.

On work front Aamir khan is busy with his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan is busy with with the shoot of Rangbaaz, where he plays a dwarf. He will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the movie, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai. Salman Khan also has an important cameo in the film. The film is set to hit theatres on Christmas, next year.