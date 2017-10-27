In Pictures: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Mohsin Khan celebrates birthday with girlfriend Shivangi Joshi and team on set

Mumbai: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Mohsin Khan celebrated his birthday on the sets with the cast and crew of the team and girlfriend Shivangi Joshi.

The current plot shows that Karthik is upset with Naira for lying to him about her brother and Kirti’s wedding. Naira is trying her best to make him understand but Karthik is refusing to budge. The entire family is trying their best to make things fine between the duo, but in vain.

Now, a source has informed an entertainment portal, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, while Kartik and Naira celebrate their first Diwali together, Dadi (Swati Chitnis) will clarify to Kartik that she was the one who had locked Kartik in the room during Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti’s (Mohena Singh) wedding ceremony. Dadi would then pretend that she was falling down the stairs and getting injured just to unite Kartik and Naira. Kartik and Naira will take care of Dadi together and eventually things will be all right between them and Naira will return to the Goenka family.”

It is also being reported that Mohsin and Shivangi with close friends arranged a private birthday bash. Other than girlfriend Shivangi, others who were present at the party were, the producer of the show Rajan Shahi, his former co-star Nikita Dutta, Neelu Vaghule and her husband, Rakshanda Khan, Sachin Tyagi, Mohena Kumari Singh, Parul Chauhan, Rishi Dev, Gautam Wadhwa and more.