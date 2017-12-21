Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Christmas2017
#Virushka
#Flashback2017
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#2GScamVerdict
Home / Entertainment / In Pictures: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein villain Sangram Singh ties the knot

In Pictures: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein villain Sangram Singh ties the knot

— By Priyanka Vartak | Dec 21, 2017 01:18 pm
FOLLOW US:

Sangram Singh Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wedding

Sangram Singh aka Ashok of Star Plus’ hit show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, has tied the knot with Gurkiran Kaur after a sweet engagement ceremony on Monday in his hometown in Amritsar. It was an arranged marriage for Sangram, who was introduced to Gurkiran, a VAT consultant by his parents.

His co-stars Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee attended the wedding. Meanwhile, a fan page on Instagram has been religiously sharing pictures from the wedding. A picture posted on Wednesday, shows Sangram and Gurkiran in a gurdwara for the wedding and several family members all around them. The bride and groom are seen dressed in gorgeous wedding attire for the big day.

To note, a day before the wedding, Sangram hosted a cocktail party and mehndi night. All guests were seen hitting the dance floor and grooving on Bollywood hits.


For now, have a look at some of the pictures from the wedding below:

Sangy dancing on the floor @sangram_singh #sangramsingh #sangykishaadi #sangkiran

A post shared by Karan Patel (@febri.patel_ind) on

Sangyyyyyy ❤ Gurkira @sangram_singh @gurkiran.k #sangramsingh #gurkirankaur

A post shared by Karan Patel (@febri.patel_ind) on

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK