In Pictures: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi looks exquisite in Budapest

Mumbai: Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi is looking pretty in her latest pictures from Budapest. Divyanka is currently shooting a special sequence in Hungary with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team, Karan Patel (Raman), Anita Hassanandani (Shagun), Aditi Bhatia (Ruhi Bhalla), Abhishek Verma (Aditya Bhalla), Krishna Mukherjee (Aaliya Abhishek Bhalla), Shireen Mirza (Simmi) and producer Ekta Kapoor.

Divyanka shared pictures on her Instagram account and it seems to be more fun with work kinda trip. While Anita has taken her mother along, Divyanka and Karan are joined by their life partners – Vivek Dahiya and Ankita Bhargava.

Check out Divyanka looking ethereal in Budapest

Trapped in the moment…for perpetuity! #BoomerangCredit -@Shireenmirza A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

With the best producer and a great friend! ❤️ A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

Ishita and Ashok in #YeHaiMohabbatein…. #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai? A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Oct 26, 2017 at 11:35am PDT