In Pictures: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi looks exquisite in Budapest

Mumbai: Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi is looking pretty in her latest pictures from Budapest. Divyanka is currently shooting a special sequence in Hungary with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team, Karan Patel (Raman), Anita Hassanandani (Shagun), Aditi Bhatia (Ruhi Bhalla), Abhishek Verma (Aditya Bhalla), Krishna Mukherjee (Aaliya Abhishek Bhalla), Shireen Mirza (Simmi) and producer Ekta Kapoor.
Also Read: Divyanka and Vivek 1st wedding anniversary special: Recap of DiVek’s romantic journey
Divyanka shared pictures on her Instagram account and it seems to be more fun with work kinda trip. While Anita has taken her mother along, Divyanka and Karan are joined by their life partners – Vivek Dahiya and Ankita Bhargava.
Check out Divyanka looking ethereal in Budapest