In Pictures: ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ cast have fun in Budapest between shoots

The team of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein‘ is currently shooting in Budapest for a sequence. The cast has a week-long schedule. The telly team, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya with husband Vivek, Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava, Anita Hasnandani are already in Budapest.
They took their first stop in Hungary for shooting a particular sequence. Though the team is there for work, but working in foreign lands is no less than a party and these pics are enough proof for the same. As we all know that producer Ekta Kapoor is a travel junkie and finding an opportunity with her team, she just couldn’t miss it. Meanwhile, the pictures shared by the show’s female lead, Divyanka, show the team having a gala time in Budapest with her team.
The cast is updating their fans with all their current updates in Budapest.