In Pictures: ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ cast have fun in Budapest between shoots

The team of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein‘ is currently shooting in Budapest for a sequence. The cast has a week-long schedule. The telly team, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya with husband Vivek, Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava, Anita Hasnandani are already in Budapest.

They took their first stop in Hungary for shooting a particular sequence. Though the team is there for work, but working in foreign lands is no less than a party and these pics are enough proof for the same. As we all know that producer Ekta Kapoor is a travel junkie and finding an opportunity with her team, she just couldn’t miss it. Meanwhile, the pictures shared by the show’s female lead, Divyanka, show the team having a gala time in Budapest with her team.

The cast is updating their fans with all their current updates in Budapest.

Friends, work and travel… A great mixture! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Oct 24, 2017 at 4:29am PDT

Candid pictures are the most loved ones. Thanks for this one @i.m.abhishekk.❤️ A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Budapest yhm is cominggggg A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Girl gangg❤️ A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Guys A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

The Danube cuts across the old world charm of buda n the lively modern aura of pest! Two worlds cut or joined ( depends how u look) by the timeless all encompassing danube A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Group travel shenanigans as we set off to explore one more destination on our bucket list! And this time it’s with close friends and colleagues! Budapest here we come! #LoveTravelling A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Cos ‘Us Time’ is always accompanied by ‘Ice Cream Time’ #2amcravings #findingourselves #findingeachother #budapest A post shared by Ankita Bhargava (@ankzbhargava) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Thank you @i.m.abhishekk for this click! ☺️❤ A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Oct 24, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:16am PDT