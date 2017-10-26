In Pictures: ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ cast have fun in Budapest between shoots

Free Press Journal
— By Priyanka Vartak | Oct 26, 2017 01:20 pm
The team of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein‘ is currently shooting in Budapest for a sequence. The cast has a week-long schedule. The telly team, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya with husband Vivek, Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava, Anita Hasnandani are already in Budapest.

They took their first stop in Hungary for shooting a particular sequence. Though the team is there for work, but working in foreign lands is no less than a party and these pics are enough proof for the same. As we all know that producer Ekta Kapoor is a travel junkie and finding an opportunity with her team, she just couldn’t miss it. Meanwhile, the pictures shared by the show’s female lead, Divyanka, show the team having a gala time in Budapest with her team.

The cast is updating their fans with all their current updates in Budapest.


Friends, work and travel… A great mixture! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Candid pictures are the most loved ones. Thanks for this one @i.m.abhishekk.❤️

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Budapest yhm is cominggggg

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on

Girl gangg❤️

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on

Guys

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on

Cos ‘Us Time’ is always accompanied by ‘Ice Cream Time’ #2amcravings #findingourselves #findingeachother #budapest

A post shared by Ankita Bhargava (@ankzbhargava) on

Thank you @i.m.abhishekk for this click! ☺️❤

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786) on

#YehHaiMohobbatein in #Budapest …!!

A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on

