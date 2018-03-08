Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Lenin
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#Aadhaar
#WomensDay2018
Home / Entertainment / In Pictures: Viv Richards turns 66, celebrates birthday with Neena Gupta, daughter Masaba and PSL team

In Pictures: Viv Richards turns 66, celebrates birthday with Neena Gupta, daughter Masaba and PSL team

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 08, 2018 04:17 pm
FOLLOW US:

Masaba Gupta, Viv Richards, Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards birthday

Bollywood fashion designer Masaba Gupta accompanied by mother Neena Gupta attended her father former West Indian cricketer Viv Richards’ 66th birthday on March 7. Masaba shared her family reunion picture with Viv and Neena with Carpe Diem themed message.

I’ts been a bit astonishing, how short life can be .. which is why I dropped every single ‘important’ thing I was doing to come surprise my dad on his birthday today & even had an impromptu family reunion. Missing the husband,though. Happy birthday , dad – I’m really trying to make this emotional , but you’re 66 now & still can’t send a whatsapp & think a smartphone is the devil incarnate. Slow 👏🏻

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on


The West Indian legend is currently with the Quetta Gladiators as a mentor in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Interestingly, the franchise arranged a birthday party for the legend which was attended by the management and the players. We also spotted Masaba and Neena in the party.

To note, Masaba Gupta was born to actress Neena Gupta and West Indian Vivian Richards when they were in a relationship in the 80s. However, the couple never got married. Meanwhile, Viv Richards is presently married to Miriam and Neena Gupta is now married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Check out pictures below:

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK