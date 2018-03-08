In Pictures: Viv Richards turns 66, celebrates birthday with Neena Gupta, daughter Masaba and PSL team
Bollywood fashion designer Masaba Gupta accompanied by mother Neena Gupta attended her father former West Indian cricketer Viv Richards’ 66th birthday on March 7. Masaba shared her family reunion picture with Viv and Neena with Carpe Diem themed message.
I’ts been a bit astonishing, how short life can be .. which is why I dropped every single ‘important’ thing I was doing to come surprise my dad on his birthday today & even had an impromptu family reunion. Missing the husband,though. Happy birthday , dad – I’m really trying to make this emotional , but you’re 66 now & still can’t send a whatsapp & think a smartphone is the devil incarnate. Slow 👏🏻
The West Indian legend is currently with the Quetta Gladiators as a mentor in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Interestingly, the franchise arranged a birthday party for the legend which was attended by the management and the players. We also spotted Masaba and Neena in the party.
To note, Masaba Gupta was born to actress Neena Gupta and West Indian Vivian Richards when they were in a relationship in the 80s. However, the couple never got married. Meanwhile, Viv Richards is presently married to Miriam and Neena Gupta is now married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.
Check out pictures below:
Happy Birthday To Great Sir Viv Richards,🎆🎆 King Turns 66 Today!🎉🎊 @quetta.gladiators Arranged Surprize Party For Viv Richards Last Night🌘🕡 In Which Some Of Team Members Attended Sarfaraz, Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson , Moin Khan , M.Nawaz And Others Attended. Follow Us For The Latest Updates ,Pics And Videos Of Pakistan And PSL #quettagladiators #vivrichards #shanewatson #psl #psl3 #pakistan #pakistanzindabad
At 66 years young, our legendary mentor Sir Vivian Richards has the same ferociousness & vigor he possessed during his amazing career.
Here’s the legend giving his advice for tonight’s match. #Zordaar11 #HBLPSL #PSL2018 #QGvMS #ShaanePakistan pic.twitter.com/xM4XRgHVTz
— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) March 7, 2018