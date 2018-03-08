In Pictures: Viv Richards turns 66, celebrates birthday with Neena Gupta, daughter Masaba and PSL team

Bollywood fashion designer Masaba Gupta accompanied by mother Neena Gupta attended her father former West Indian cricketer Viv Richards’ 66th birthday on March 7. Masaba shared her family reunion picture with Viv and Neena with Carpe Diem themed message.

The West Indian legend is currently with the Quetta Gladiators as a mentor in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Interestingly, the franchise arranged a birthday party for the legend which was attended by the management and the players. We also spotted Masaba and Neena in the party.

To note, Masaba Gupta was born to actress Neena Gupta and West Indian Vivian Richards when they were in a relationship in the 80s. However, the couple never got married. Meanwhile, Viv Richards is presently married to Miriam and Neena Gupta is now married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Check out pictures below: