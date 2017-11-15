In Pictures: Vidya Balan, Rekha, Sachin Tendulkar attend Tumhari Sulu’s special screening
Vidya Balan hosted a special screening of her upcoming movie, ‘Tumhari Sulu‘ on November 14. The event saw many celebs in attendence such as Rekha, Sachin Tendulkar, Saiyami Kher and Anupam Kher.
Vidya looked gorgeous in a grey saree and her idol, Rekha looked beautiful as ever in a golden saree, gajra and bright shade lipstick. The two beautiful actress were all smiles as they got clicked by the paparazzis. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also attend the special screening. Sachin spotted wearing multicolored shirt and black trousers. Neha Dhupia looked beautiful in a pink outfit and long earrings whereas Saiyami Kher opted for a black outfit for the screening.
See the photos here:
‘Tumhari Sulu’ also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul and is ready to be released in theatres on November 17, 2017. Vidya was last seen in the film ‘Begum Jaan’, in which she played the role of the madam of a brothel. ‘Tumhari Sulu’ will allow the audience to see Vidya playing a happy and cheerful role. In the movie, Vidya’s transformation from a housewife to a late night radio jockey is shown. She is seen sharing the screen space with Manav Kaul who plays her husband and Neha Dhupia who is playing the role of her boss.