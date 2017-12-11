In pictures: Varun Dhawan meets Triple H, Jinder Mahal at WWE India event

It was a amazing day for all WWE fans in India with Jinder Mahal and Triple H coming face-to-face at Delhi during the WWE Live India Tour. And Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan show himself a WWE fan, flew down to Delhi especially to be able to attend the event live. At the event, Varun met WWE stars Triple H, Jinder Mahal and Sasha Banks and took to social media to share his excitement by posting a number of photos and videos.

Varun had a fanboy moment on meeting Triple H, and posted a photo with the wrestling champion and wrote, “With the game #HHH #legend. Thank you for the seats hunter @tripleh,” read the picture caption. Soon, Triple H tweeted a picture with Varun and wrote, “Great to see @Varun_dvn in @WWEIndia … hope you enjoyed your first time in a @WWE ring!”

Later, he met Indo-Canadian wrestler Jinder Mahal and described him as a humble person. Varun tweeted, “With the very humble and down-to-earth Jinder Mahal… Excited about the show.”

Varun then shared a picture with Sasha Banks and captioned it, “With the very beautiful and hard as nails @SashaBanksWWE. Thanks for making sure there weren’t any shadows.” Varun also shared a video as the WWE match was on and wrote, “Gimme a hell yeah. What an incredible crowd and brilliant matches my first time in a wwe ring thank you @WWEIndia.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan just wrapped the film ‘October’ opposite Banita Sandhu with Shoojit Siracar.