The sixth season of Koffee with Karan is all set to premiere this Sunday, and Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to promote his show. Earlier Karan teased his fans with the promo of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone which raised the excitement level, and now he took to his social media account and posted a picture of Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif and captioned it “So much fun in the koffee house today!!! A riot of a combination with some great conversation! #koffeewithkaran @varundvn @katrinakaif @starworldindia @hotstar”

Karan has already shot with Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

View this post on Instagram The koffee posers!!! #koffeewithkaran @katrinakaif @varundvn A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Oct 18, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif have already signed a dance film with Race 3 director Remo D’Souza and they announced the same a few months ago. In the previous season of Koffee with Karan, Katrina appeared with Anushka Sharma and Varun appeared with Alia Bhatt.