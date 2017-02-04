In pictures: Transform into time with Kritika Kamra as Chandrakanta

Mumbai: Life Ok’s new show Chandrakanta will be on air on 4th March at 8pm on Life Ok. The show was creating a buzz in the industry as it is touted as Kritika Kamra’s comeback on TV again. Kritika will be seen playing the role of Chandrakanta, which is reboot of a popular show from 90s. Kritika looks like a princess were she dressed up for the character as Chandrakanta .

The makers decided to reveal Kritika’s look for the show. In the pictures, we can see that Kritika is pulling off a variety of outfits is seen in bright hues of turquoise blue, hot pink and golden, Kritika’s look is replaced by ivory white, lavender and rose gold has popped out of a fairy tale.

A lot of effort had been taken for the costume, jewellery, head-gear, hand harnesses, studded footwear and armlets, which is a must to give the full feel of the tale. we can imagine how grand the show would turn out to be.

See here Chandrakanta adorable looks of 21st Century