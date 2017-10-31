In Pictures: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and other B-town celebs dazzle at online shopping website event 

Mumbai: On Friday, an online shopping website Myntra had organised an event called Myntra Sneaker Club in which Bollywood celebs like Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Tamannah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal have made their appearance. Interestingly, Myntra had organised this event to bring sneaker culture in India for which they had invited many Bollywood and TV celebs and made them wear multiple brands of sneakers like Nike, Puma, Pepsi, Clark’s etc.

Myntra had organised the party for celebs in the big Mercedes party bus and went pub crawling, club hopping from one place to another. Interestingly, celebs like Scarlett Rose, Mandira Bedi, Richa Chadda, Bruna Abdullah, Rhea Chakraborty, Karan Tacker, Saqib Saleem, Arunoday Singh, Aashish Chaudhary, Anushka Manchandana, Samir Kochhar, Shenaz Treasury, Nishka Lulla, Cyrus Sahukar also had a lot of fun on the bus.

