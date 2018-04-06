Taimur Ali Khan is the most famous star kids from the time he was born, his name has always been in news. The little boy has started to walk and it is the most precious moment for Saif and Kareen as their boy has started to walk. Earlier Taimur used to be in the arms of his parents but know he can walk by himself. The picture of Taimur talking his slow and steady steps are going viral.

Earlier Kareena, accompanied the cherub to his cousin’s home. The pictures of him taking baby steps towards his aunt Soha’s home will make even the toughest cynic smile, wide. Looks like the cutie patotie was quiet intrigued by what he saw on the road and was drifting in that direction while Kareena was trying to take him in the right direction. Now, that is peak toddler behaviour. Don’t you think? He is inquisitive and curious about his surroundings and that is a sign of an intelligent kid. He also has now started recognising the papparazi and also preens and pouts for them from time to time.