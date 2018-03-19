Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#RahulGandhi
#DineshKarthik
#PNBScam
#TDPQuitsNDA
#MohammedShami
Home / Entertainment / In Pictures: Taimur and Dad Saif Ali Khan’s goofy yet lovely bond

In Pictures: Taimur and Dad Saif Ali Khan’s goofy yet lovely bond

— By Sumit Rajguru | Mar 19, 2018 12:27 pm
FOLLOW US:

Taimur, Taimur ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Saif together, Taimur and Saif pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur pictures, Taimur cute pictures

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly considered as one of the cutest star kids on the planet. His parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan would also agree to it. After all, ever since Taimur born, he has become the talk of the town. Recently, a candid picture of Taimur with his dad Saif went viral on the social media.

Check out the picture:

Cuteness overloaded….❤❤❤ #taimur with dad #saifalikhan #fatherhood #son #father #family #love #affection #smile #taimuralikhan #saif #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #Like #comment #follow #followforfollow #followme #gainfollowers #freefollow #likeme #post Follow @kareena_bebo__ for more…


A post shared by kareena❤ (@kareena_bebo__) on

Well, in this picture, we can see how he is enjoying the company of his dad Saif. On the other hand, Saif also become childlike as he can be seen making goofy faces. The inside story of the pic is when Taimur was walking with his nanny, Saif suddenly gave him a surprise. After seeing super dad, Taimur quickly rushed to Saif and hugged him tightly. Isn’t that cute?

This isn’t the only picture of Saif and Taimur have. There are many pictures of the duo in which we can see their lovely bond.

Take a look

 

Hello ❤

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan ❤ (@taimuralikhanl) on

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK