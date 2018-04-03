In Pictures: Taimur Ali Khan is at peak toddler behaviour while going on a play date with Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor Khan has proven to us time and again that she is a bawse momma. No, motherhood has not changed her in bit. She still looks drop dead gorgeous and has set goals by taking a stand that she would be a working momma who Taimur Ali Khan can look upto. When she is not spending time with her baby boy at home or on vacations, she takes him on sets with her. It is clear that her baby boy is the centre of her attention. Yesterday, a play date was organised with sister in law Soha Ali Khan’s baby girl Inaaya who is about a year younger to Taimur.

Kareena accompanied the cherub to his cousin’s home. The pictures of him taking baby steps towards his aunt Soha’s home will make even the toughest cynic smile, wide. Looks like the cutie patotie was quiet intrigued by what he saw on the road and was drifting in that direction while Kareena was trying stirring him in right direction. Now, that is peak toddler behaviour. Don’t you think? He is inquisitive and curious about his surroundings and that is a sign of an intelligent kid. He also has now started recognising the papparazi and also preens and pouts for them from time to time.

Kareena also spent some quality time with her niece. She was seen playing with Inaaya who was cradled on her mom Soha Ali Khan’s hip. Both Taimur and Inaaya are already each other’s best buds, Needless to say, both Kareena and Soha make sure that they two spend time together, bonding. Soha in an interview also said that she hopes that they would get along well as there is a little age gap between them.