In Pictures: Taimur Ali Khan explores Rajasthan in jeep with ‘papa’ Saif and ‘mommy’ Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will next be seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is spending some quality time with Taimur, has flown down to Rajasthan to be with Saif Ali Khan who is shooting for his next starring Sonakshi Sinha and R Madhvan. Some pictures from the trio’s stay in Rajasthan have surfaced, where little Taimur looks confused as Saif and Kareena explore the village and meet the locals while riding in Jeep.

Check out the pictures below:

Little Taimur looks adorable wearing white and blue-checked t-shirt and jeans while Saif and Kareena are casually dressed up. To note, this is Taimur’s second outing in three months. The trio went to Switzerland during New Year.

As per the reports, Kareena and Taimur will soon return to Mumbai. Coming to the adorable Taimur, just a few days ago, one of the pictures of the one-year-old featuring him in a ponytail went viral. Besides, a picture with baby cousin Inaaya, where the two were looked like twins.