In pictures: Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon are on vacation in Alps

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are alleged couple of Bollywood, they have ignored the romours that both of them are dating. However both of them are in Alps for vacations with friends and the duo took to their respective Instagram handles to share pics from the place.Sushant wrote on Instagram- “And as always, everyone ate too much to jump!! @sharadakarki @tusharjalota @pooj1203 @kritisanon #Dinoo #Guddu Somewhere in #Alps.”

Whereas Kriti shared another pic and captioned it as- “This place is like a beautiful painting!! Unreal!! Some smiles to warm up the snowy chill! @sharadakarki @tusharjalota @sushantsinghrajput @pooj1203 #Dinoo #Guddu”

In a recent interview with a daily, when Sushant was asked about these dating rumours. He said, “I read about this thing between us, then there were stories about a fight and a break-up and then suddenly, probably because of the Maserati we were back together. They are all very interesting but untrue. We are good friends. She’s an engineer and I was studying to be one too before I dropped out. We’re both from Delhi, big foodies and like spending time together. Period.”

Whereas Kriti added, “It doesn’t affect our relationship. I don’t see a reason to justify my relationship with Sushant. We know what the truth is. Over a period of time, I have realised that link-ups with co-stars are part and parcel of the industry. I have made peace with it. We often read stuff about us that’s completely baseless. We have always taken it in our stride.”