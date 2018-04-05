In pictures: Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar and others shoot with Kapil Dev for Dhan Dhana Dhan show

Comedian Sunil Grover and Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde have joined hands for the new web series Dhan Dhana Dhan which is based on cricket and will be out soon but before that pictures from the shoots are going viral on social media. According to latest news Sunil Grover flew down with the team to Chennai to shoot for the pilot episode with Chennai Super Kings team. Sunil Grover and team shot with MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh and later Kapil Dev joined the team for the latest shoot.

Here’s the team that will change the way cricket is viewed. Stay tuned for updates on Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live. #JioDDDLive #JioCricket pic.twitter.com/eAymK15NFj — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) April 4, 2018



Kapil Dev shot an entire episode with Sunil Grover,Shilpa, Ali, and Sugandha. They were joined by Archana Vijay, Sameer Kochar and Shibani Dandekar. Talking about the show Dhan Dhana Dhan, the first guest on the show could be Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shorff and Disha Patani, according to Bollywoodlife.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, “Post that, the team is expected to shoot with Varun Dhawan for October. As of now, they are thinking of what gag to create for Varun as October seems to be a sombre and very hatke film.”