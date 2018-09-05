Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#HardikPatel
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#Section377Verdict
#IndiavsEngland2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / In Pictures: ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor Varun Dhawan showcases his tailoring skills on the sets of Indian Idol 10

In Pictures: ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor Varun Dhawan showcases his tailoring skills on the sets of Indian Idol 10

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 05, 2018 11:45 am
FOLLOW US:

in pictures, sui dhaaga, sui dhaaga made in india, sui dhaaga movie, sui dhaaga actors, varun dhawan,anushka sharma, indian idol 10, varun dhawan tailoring skillsPicture: Viral Bhayani

Sui Dhaaga stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are currently promoting the film with full of energy. Mamta and Mauji (Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s character name in Sui Dhaaga) recently appeared to promote the film on the singing show Indian Idol 10. The duo had a lot of fun on the sets with judges Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. However, Varun Dhawan caught everyone’s attention with his tailoring skills.

Picture: Viral Bhayani

Yes, Varun was in such a jolly mood that he turned tailor and got into competition with judge Anu Malik to stitch clothes. Apart from that, Anushka Sharma too played a game with Neha Kakkar and turned vada pav seller.


Picture: Viral Bhayani

Interestingly, Varun also danced on the sets of the show with contestants and judges. Moreover, he mimicked Anushka Sharma with perfection which left judges and contestants in splits.

Picture: Viral Bhayani

 

Picture: Viral Bhayani

We must say that the Sui Dhaaga actors turned singing show Indian Idol 10 into laughter show, didn’t they? Meanwhile, Sui Dhaaga is all set to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK