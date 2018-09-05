In Pictures: ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor Varun Dhawan showcases his tailoring skills on the sets of Indian Idol 10

Sui Dhaaga stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are currently promoting the film with full of energy. Mamta and Mauji (Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s character name in Sui Dhaaga) recently appeared to promote the film on the singing show Indian Idol 10. The duo had a lot of fun on the sets with judges Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. However, Varun Dhawan caught everyone’s attention with his tailoring skills.

Yes, Varun was in such a jolly mood that he turned tailor and got into competition with judge Anu Malik to stitch clothes. Apart from that, Anushka Sharma too played a game with Neha Kakkar and turned vada pav seller.

Interestingly, Varun also danced on the sets of the show with contestants and judges. Moreover, he mimicked Anushka Sharma with perfection which left judges and contestants in splits.

We must say that the Sui Dhaaga actors turned singing show Indian Idol 10 into laughter show, didn’t they? Meanwhile, Sui Dhaaga is all set to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.