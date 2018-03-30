In pictures: Suhana Khan enjoys Taj Mahal visit with her friends

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan visited Taj Mahal in Agra with her girlfriends. The pictures from the visit are going viral on social media. Suhana and her friends seems to have a gala time, they are clicking pictures and posing. They had a lot of fun it looks like from the picture.

Earlier Suhana was only seen with her parents when she used to do outing, and now she can be spotted with her friends dinning, in movie theatres. Recently Gauri Khan announced that Suhana will be shooting for a magazine this mean that soon she will be seen in Bollywood.

Even Shah Rukh has been telling that his children will be allowed to follow their dream, but before that they have to complete their education. He also said that Suhana has been doing plays in her school and is very theatre oriented. He can see the zeal in her as she is a fan of cinema. He said that she wants to be an actor in her own way and not learn acting from me. While Suhana is miles away from taking acting as job and becoming her father’s successor, one can only think that the teen is ready for it. Suhana recently broke the internet with her summer pictures from the pool.