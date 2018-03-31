In Pictures: SRK’s wife Gauri Khan joins Suhana Khan and her friends from London to see Taj Mahal in Agra

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan were recently spotted at Taj Mahal, Agra along with Suhana’s friends from London. Reportedly, Suhana is currently pursuing her schooling in London. Hence, the star kid didn’t miss any chance to show the best wonder of the seven wonders of the world.

Check out the pictures:

Well, in these pictures, we can see Gauri in a casual white T-shirt and denim while Suhana in a printed floral kurta and denim. The duo of mother and daughter are looking damn cool and classy.

After all, Suhana is one of the most famous star kids of Bollywood. Hence, people have always been eager to know about her. Recently, when Gauri was asked about Suhana’s work in Bollywood, she had said, “Suhana will be shooting for a magazine, I don’t want to reveal the name and that’s the most exciting thing I am looking forward to.”

Also, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Suhana’s Bollywood debut, he had said, “You need to be minimal qualification of a graduate before you even think of coming and learning anyway. Go out, do some theatre, finish your schooling, finish your college, then study for a couple of years about acting.”

We must say, Suhana Khan’s fans will definitely be excited to see her on the big screen.