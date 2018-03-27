In Pictures: SRK, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and others attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani is all set to marry his childhood friend Shloka Mehta by the end of this year. On Monday night, Ambani family hosted a pre-engagement party at their dream residence, Antilia.

The grand pre-engagement party was nothing but a star-studded night as B-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, John Abraham and others came to congratulate the to be engaged couple, Akash and Shloka.

Check out the pics here:

After an intimate ceremony in Goa where Akash proposed Shloka for marriage, the duo visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings with family. As per the reports, the wedding is planned for early December with celebrations spread across 4-5 days. The possible dates may be December 8-12 at the Oberoi, Mumbai.

Shloka Mehta is a daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta.