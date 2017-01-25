Free Press Journal
In pictures: Siddharth P. Malhotra launch show 'Woh Apna Sa' on the set!

In pictures: Siddharth P. Malhotra launch show ‘Woh Apna Sa’ on the set!

— By Mamta Sonar | Jan 25, 2017 09:01 am
Woh Apna Sa

Siddharth P. Malhotra under Alchemy films has produced Woh Apna Sa which went on air on Zee on Monday.

The launch episode was watched by cast and crew on the set and got standing ovation which was follwoed by cake cutting. Actors present included Ridhi Dogra, Ssudeep Sahir, Disha Parmar, Priyal  Gor, Miskat Verma, Raqesh Bapat.  Siddharth P. Malhotra and his wife Sapna Malhotra attended everyone personally and everyone enjoyed the scrumptious food served.

Also Read: I am possessive about my husband Raqesh Padmakar Bapat, says Ridhi Dogra


The show has generated a lot of buzz already.

