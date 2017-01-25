In pictures: Siddharth P. Malhotra launch show ‘Woh Apna Sa’ on the set!

Siddharth P. Malhotra under Alchemy films has produced Woh Apna Sa which went on air on Zee on Monday.

The launch episode was watched by cast and crew on the set and got standing ovation which was follwoed by cake cutting. Actors present included Ridhi Dogra, Ssudeep Sahir, Disha Parmar, Priyal Gor, Miskat Verma, Raqesh Bapat. Siddharth P. Malhotra and his wife Sapna Malhotra attended everyone personally and everyone enjoyed the scrumptious food served.

The show has generated a lot of buzz already.