In Pictures: Shilpa Shetty celebrates Christmas with family in London

Christmas is round the corner, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra with son Viaan celebrating this festive season of Christmas in London. The Shilpa shares a pictures on social media with family and Christmas tree with full of energy and joy.
Shilpa posted on twitter,
Fresh hot donuts, Santa [email protected]_official for company in the Löndon chills #perfect #siblinglove #happiness #lovelondon
Our Christmas tree at home Ho ho ho Merry Christmas tweeto #gratitude #londondiaries #christmasspirit #christmastree #bemerry
Kingston shopping !! Out and about .. #christmascheer#traveldiaries #london
Christmas spirit in London, shopping for the Tree No place I’d be for Christmas #home #traveldiaries#christmastree
Raj Kundra tweeted: Enjoying the xmas spirit and ambience in my birth town Kingston. Love xmas
Enjoying the cold in London just Met Father Christmas and got my first present for under my tree Love xmas!! Raj Kundra tweeted.
