In Pictures: Shilpa Shetty celebrates Christmas with family in London

In Pictures: Shilpa Shetty celebrates Christmas with family in London

— By Mamta Sonar | Dec 22, 2016 03:09 pm
Christmas is round the corner, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra with son Viaan celebrating this festive season of Christmas in London. The Shilpa shares a pictures on social media with family and Christmas tree with full of energy and joy.

Shilpa posted on twitter, 

Fresh hot donuts, Santa [email protected]_official for company in the Löndon chills #perfect #siblinglove #happiness #lovelondon


Our Christmas tree at home Ho ho ho Merry Christmas tweeto #gratitude #londondiaries #christmasspirit #christmastree #bemerry

Kingston shopping !! Out and about .. #christmascheer#traveldiaries #london

Also Read: Shilpa, Shamita Shetty recall late father on his birth anniversary

Christmas spirit in London, shopping for the Tree No place I’d be for Christmas #home #traveldiaries#christmastree

Raj Kundra tweeted: Enjoying the xmas spirit and ambience in my birth town Kingston. Love xmas

Enjoying the cold in London just Met Father Christmas and got my first present for under my tree Love xmas!! Raj Kundra tweeted.

Check out pictures:

Fresh hot donuts ,Santa and @shamitashetty_official for company in the Löndon chills #perfect #siblinglove #happiness #lovelondonA photo posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

Kingston shopping !! Out and about .. #christmascheer #traveldiaries #londonA photo posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

Christmas spirit in London, shopping for the Tree😬No place I’d be for Christmas #home #traveldiaries #christmastreeA photo posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

Stars in my eyes 🎀#londondiaries #oxfordstreet #shoppingspree #christmaslights🎄A photo posted by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on

