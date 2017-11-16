In Pictures: Shamin Mannan adorable ‘Pre-wedding’ shoot! Set for Royal wedding at Assam

Marriage seems to be the flavour of the year in Telly Ville. The recent pair of lovebirds who are all pepped up to tie the knot are actress Shamin Mannan’s and her boyfriend Atul Kumar.

The two, who are head over heels in love with each other, are all set to walk down the aisle on December 3, 2017.

While preparations are going on in full swing, Shamin is excited and nervous at the same time. “It’s exciting but things will not change much for us. Marriage is just a ritual for us which we will enjoy for 2 3 days at Kaziranga,” said Shamin.

She further said, “Seriously, it’s fun. Our family is also involved and it’s so much fun and exciting. Our marriage ceremony will take place at Dibrugarh in Assam. So, our family is there preparing every thing at home while I am busy with my shopping which is not ending anytime soon.”

While talking about the photoshoot, Shamin said that it was her idea behind the creativity. “It was me behind the idea because I loved the concept of miniature photography.”

“Along with it I added some quirkiness like movie poster, save the date tags to few pics. Also I made sure to have some candid shots showing our bond and compatibility,” said the actress.

Atul was Shamin’s senior in college and has been the only guy she has ever dated. Both the lovebirds are extremely happy as they take the plunge soon. Shamin was last seen opposite Jay Soni in ‘Sanskaar, Dharohar Apno Ki’ on Tv. She made her bollywood debut with ‘Love Shagun’.