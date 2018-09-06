In pictures! Shahid Kapoor takes Misha to see her baby brother and mom Mira in hospital

Bollywood’s beloved couple Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last night at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. As per the reports, Mira was rushed to hospital on Wednesday evening with Shahid accompanying her whole time. Meanwhile, today Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the hospital with daughter Misha. The little one was in the arms of Shahid and even Misha waived her hand for paparazzis.

So check out the pictures



