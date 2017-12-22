In Pictures: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput have fun time with Ishaan Khattar
Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were recently seen having fun with Ishaan Khattar in Mumbai. The pictures of actors have been shared by fan pages on social media.
Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan is making his debut with Karan Johar’s film ‘Dhadak’ along with Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor.
Sridevi’s daughter will be facing the camera for the first time with this film. However, Shahid Kapoor’s brother has already worked in Majid Majidi’s film ‘Beyond The Clouds.’
Also few pictures have been shared by Mira Kapoor on Instagram account along with the caption, “Memories from a night beyond the clouds.”
The first schedule of Dhadak has wrapped, and it is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018.
