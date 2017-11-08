Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#BiggBoss11
#GST
#ParadisePapers
Home / Entertainment / In Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan rocks the stage in Ahmedabad

In Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan rocks the stage in Ahmedabad

— By Mamta Sonar | Nov 08, 2017 03:07 pm
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan rocked the stage in Ahmedabad last night. He looked handsome in white shirt and black pant at an event. The fan page of Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture on social media, in which it seems that SRK had a lots of fun, and fans enjoyed it too.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan birthday: SRK interacts with media, cuts cake at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End

Boman Irani shared the stage with Shah Rukh in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh also gave his iconic pose with Boman, and rocked the stage with his dance on famous songs.

On November 2, Shah Rukh celebrated his 52 birthday. He arrange a grand party for family and close friends at Alibaug farm house the night before. On November 2, he greeted his fans outside Mannat in Bandra. He also accepted gifts which his fans had brought for him.

Yesterday, Shah Rukh was spotted at Mumbai airport, leaving for Ahmedabad.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK