In pictures: See how Big B Amitabh Bachchan helps differently-abled boy while greeting fans

It is like a routine for Big B Amitabh Bachchan of greeting his fans every Sunday when he is at his home. Big B who is at home after completing the Jaipur schedule of his upcoming movie ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’, greeted his fans outside his residence Jalsa but this was a little special. Big B spotted a differently challenged young boy among the crowd and asked the guards to bring him inside so that he can meet him.

Speaking about his ‘Sunday Darshan’ experience, Big B took to his blog and wrote, “I contributed towards a just cause .. a visitor at the gates in the evening among the crowds .. a differently challenged young boy. I asked him to be brought in .. he was without speech and mobility .. but a determined poise of one that had refused to give up. It was joy to witness the joy on his face .. I asked him what he needed .. he tugged at his shirt .. clothes .. I gave him a bundle of my own .. he extended his delicate hand, rough and strong, because that is what he uses to move about, and I arranged for him to be dropped home…”

Great #AmitabhBachchan Sir 🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Shiv Roy (@shivshankar.roy.3) on Mar 26, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

Earlier also, Amitabh was touched by one young fan, a little girl about who he tweeted. Big B shared a picture of himself with his young fans. In the picture, the little girl can be seen walking into the gates of Jalsa and sweetly waiving at the Megastar. Big B on Twitter wrote, “Overall, the ‘102 Not Out’ actor seemed really touched by this gesture as he captioned the click as, “T 2734 – This little one braved the Sunday crowds and came through the gates .. just for a wave .. ! so cute .. !”