In Pictures: Saurabh Pandey and Zara Barring got engaged
It is a happy time for actor Saurabh Pandey is all set to get hitched to the love of his life, actor Zara Barring. The actor is on cloud nine and says that he has no words to express his happiness. “The feeling is so great that putting it into words will just spoil it. All I can say is I feel I am floating in the air,” he says, adding, “A relationship in itself is special and beautiful. The strength of our relationship is love.”
Both Saurabh and Zara are from different religious backgrounds, however this makes no difference to either of them. “All religions are same, it’s just a way to worship same God in different ways. The main foundation of any and every religion is love. Without love, there is no religion and we cannot form any connection with God or anyone. Actually, love is the inner true form of every religion,” he says.
The actor says that having a partner from the same field helps. “We can understand our odd timings and travelling schedules and we share the same interests. So we support each other. It’s just perfect to have your partner from the same industry,” he says.
The engagement took place on on Sunday, November 26, in Andheri and wedding is going to held on 28th November at Iskon temple. Saurabh Pandey’s friends included Himmanshoo Malhotraa, Mohit Malhotra, Ssharad Malhotraa, Pooja Bisht, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bannerjee, Shobit Atre, Supriya Kumari, Rishikesh Ingley, Mohammad Nazim and Vineet Choudhary.