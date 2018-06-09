In pictures: Sanjeev Shrivastava aka ‘dancing uncle’ meets Salman Khan on the sets of Dus Ka Dum

Sanjeev Shrivastava aka India’s beloved ‘dancing uncle’ has taken the internet by storm with his amazing Govinda style moves. It is known that the assistant professor danced at a wedding and the clip instantly went viral on social media. As the demand of the dancing uncle has grown on social media, he has created social media accounts where he uploads more dance videos on Govinda’s songs. Now, Sanjeev Shrivastava’s internet fame got him an opportunity to visit the sets of Salman Khan‘s Dus Ka Dum.

Yes! You read that right. The dancing uncle, aka Sanjeev Shrivastava, got an opportunity to meet Salman Khan on the sets of his reality show Dus Ka Dum. The 46-year-old assistant professor along with his wife and kids even got a chance for photo ops. He shared a couple of pictures on Twitter and shared his experience after meeting Salman. He wrote, “Me & My Family with @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai on sets of @duskadum2018 @SonyTV.”

Sanjeev Srivastava rose to fame after his video of him and his wife dancing to Govinda’s 1987 film Khudgarz song ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’. The performance was at his brother in law’s sangeet ceremony. He recently even met Suniel Shetty and was absolutely delighted after meeting him.