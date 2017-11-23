In Pictures: Samantha Akkikeni share cute message on Naga Chaitanya’s birthday
Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya’s turns a year old today. His better-half Samantha Akkikeni shared a heart-warming wish with a cute photo.
His 31st birthday is special because just a last month ago he tied a knot with long-time girlfriend Samantha in Goa. She wrote, “Happy birthday my Everything ❤️❤️❤️ I don’t wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires . I love you forever . #happybirthdaychay”
Happy birthday my Everything ❤️❤️❤️ I don’t wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires . I love you forever . #happybirthdaychay
A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on
His half-brother Akhil Akkineni called him his favourite person in the world. “Happy birthday to my most fav person in the world! Love you loads my brother be well and stay blessed,” Akhil wrote on his Twitter page.
“Happy birthday little cousin @chay_akkineni (sic),” tweeted Baahubali star Rana Daggubati along with a memorable picture of them together.
Happy birthday little cousin 😘😘@chay_akkineni pic.twitter.com/vEARGcOnmg
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 23, 2017
See more picture shared on Twitter:
Wishing a happy happy birthday to @chay_akkineni ji 😃😃..GodSpeed to #Savyasachi pic.twitter.com/3iqJhKUAyM
— vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) November 22, 2017
RT if u like#HBDNagaChaitanya#ChaySam #HappyBirthdayNagaChaitanya #HappyBirthday #NagaChaitanya #AkkineniNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/W6nqiZN5fF
— Anupama parameswaran (@anupamahere96) November 23, 2017
Naga Chaitanya also celebrated his birthday on Savyasachi set with the cast and crew by cutting birthday cake.
On the work front; Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Savyasachi, which is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti and Nidhi Agarwal will be seen opposite Naga as the female lead. On Naga’s special day, the makers released the motion poster of the film.
JUST ARRIVED
- ‘Hafiz Saeed to walk free if Pak does not detain him in other case’
- Now, Rishi Kapoor compares Beyonce to flower vase, calls RJ Sucharita ‘screwed up’
- Tiger Zinda Hai: ‘Swag Se Swagat’ becomes world’s most viewed video in 24 hrs
- Bharti family pledges Rs 7,000 crore of wealth towards philanthropy
- Supreme Court asks Bombay High Court Receiver to auction Sahara’s Aamby Valley
EDITOR’S PICK
Padmavati – a hit even before its release
Now that the makers of ~Padmavati~ have put off indefinitely the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, it is…
Death with dignity gains ‘legality’ in the UK
Last week, this newspaper talked about (http://www.freepress journal.in/world/indian-origin-pharmacist-cleared-of-elderly-dads-murder/1172908) how a UK High Court judge, Justice Green, threw out a murder…
A futile and divisive Padmavati controversy
It is not surprising that the controversial twist given to the folklore of centuries ago in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s celluloid…
A wrong priority of the educational institute
A major controversy is brewing in the capital after the governing council of an old Delhi University college sought to…
Rahul Gandhi’s elevation: Uneasy rests the crown
It had to happen even though he preferred an extended apprenticeship. The timing of Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the President…