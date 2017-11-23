In Pictures: Samantha Akkikeni share cute message on Naga Chaitanya’s birthday

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya’s turns a year old today. His better-half Samantha Akkikeni shared a heart-warming wish with a cute photo.

His 31st birthday is special because just a last month ago he tied a knot with long-time girlfriend Samantha in Goa. She wrote, “Happy birthday my Everything ❤️❤️❤️ I don’t wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires . I love you forever . #happybirthdaychay”

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

His half-brother Akhil Akkineni called him his favourite person in the world. “Happy birthday to my most fav person in the world! Love you loads my brother be well and stay blessed,” Akhil wrote on his Twitter page.

“Happy birthday little cousin @chay_akkineni (sic),” tweeted Baahubali star Rana Daggubati along with a memorable picture of them together.

See more picture shared on Twitter:

Naga Chaitanya also celebrated his birthday on Savyasachi set with the cast and crew by cutting birthday cake.

On the work front; Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Savyasachi, which is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti and Nidhi Agarwal will be seen opposite Naga as the female lead. On Naga’s special day, the makers released the motion poster of the film.