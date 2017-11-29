In Pictures: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif romance in Austria for Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif showcase their breath-taking chemistry in ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, a classic love ballad that celebrates the purity of romance. The two, who have come together on big screen after 5 years, have shot this romantic song in Austria.

Composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Atif Aslam, the song’s lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The beautiful song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ makes you believe in love all over again and it beautifully showcases the love story of super-spies Tiger and Zoya.

As for the film, Tiger Zinda Hai seems like a high octane action thriller with Tiger and Zoya pulling off insane action sequences as they wield their guns and shoot at will trying to take down forces of their nemesis. Shot across multiple countries around the globe, the super-hit pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return in this most awaited sequel that is set to release on December 22.