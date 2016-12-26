In Pictures: Ravi Dubey’s birthday bash!

Ravi Dubey’s birthday bash was a rocking affair at Versova in Mumbai. Ravi celebrated his birthday with a big bang with all his friends and almost the entire TV industry being present to shower their joyful blessings on him and be a part of the cheerful party.

TV celebrities who attended the party included Shashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi, Eijaz Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Mehra, Karan V. Grover, Anil Jha, Siddarth P. Malhotra, Sudhir Sharma, Vipul D. Shah, Arjun Singh, Sajid Khan, Indra kumar, Rajesh khera, Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Agnihotri, Indraneil Sengupta.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta attended all guests personally and party went on until wee hours of morning.

Here are pictures of birthday bash and celebrities who attend the party