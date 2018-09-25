In Pictures! Ranveer Singh’s quirky attire is fireworks before Diwali 2018

Ranveer Singh is best known for his experimental fashion and quirky attire. The ‘Padmaavat’ actor has always been sporting clothes with a funky touch. At a recent event in Chembur, Singh was spotted wearing a fire cracking attire prior Diwali 2018.

In these pictures, a patakha Ranveer surely catches eyeballs for his firecracker suit. His naughtiness and energetic presence gave boosting touch to this event. He is indeed a gutsy and enthusiastic persona who loves to try something new every time.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Simmba. The film is set to release on December 28, 2018.