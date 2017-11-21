In pictures: Ranveer Singh amazed everyone in neon at Adidas store launch

The actor Ranveer Singh was seen today at the launch of Adidas new store, the actor was dressed in neon dress. Ranveer is known for his fancy dressing sense in Bollywood and their were many jokes on the actor for his weird styling on social media.

Talking about his film Padmavati which is making headlines, know actor Kamal Haasan has lend his support to movie and tweeted “I want Deepika’s head.. saved. Respect it more than her body. Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that. Many communities have opposed my films. Extremism in any debate is deplorable. “Wake up cerebral India. Time to think. We’ve said enough. Listen Ma Bharat,”.





Even there is fight between politician and Mamta Banerjee in her tweet writes “We condemn this super emergency. The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves,”

While Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a ban on the film in his state while his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh has joined the chorus.