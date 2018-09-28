In pictures! Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday with fans at his residence

Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor turns 36 today, and all his fans gathered outside his residence in Mumbai today to wish the actor. And just like every year Ranbir came out and met each of them. He was seen patiently taking selfies with them and spent some time with them.

Ranbir looked dapper as he stepped out in a Barcelona jersey with a pair of baggy pants. The actor wore a matching cap to go with his jersey. He slipped into a pair of stylish indoor footwear.

Look at the pictures