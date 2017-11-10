In Pictures: Ranbir Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor enjoy holiday in Berlin
The day November 9 marked Ranbir Kapoor‘s 10th anniversary in the film industry. 10 years ago, the actor made his way to Bollywood with Saawariya alongside another debutante, Sonam Kapoor. While the actor has completed a decade in the industry, he is enjoying some downtime with family and friends.
Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Berlin with mom Neetu Kapoor as the mommy-son pair enjoyed their vacation together. In the picture shared by Neetu on her Instagram, Ranbir looked quite beefed up with hair tied. Donning a black jacket with track pants and shoes, he was seen smiling for the camera whilst posing with friends and mom. Neetu Kapoor captioned the photo, “Mission Berlin Completed !!!!! @aartishetty @nishkanodia.”
Mission Berlin Completed !!!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻@aartishetty @nishkanodia
A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karishma Tanna in pivotal roles. It is slated to release next year. Besides this, the actor has started prep for Ayan Mukerji‘s superhero flick Brahmastra scheduled for August 15, 2019 release.
JUST ARRIVED
- Flipkart’s ‘Billion Capture+’ smartphone comes with dual camera
- Next round of India-China boundary talks will be held in due course: China
- No shortage of arms for Army, claims General Bipin Rawat
- US President Donald Trump says Asia held hostage by North Korea’s ‘twisted fantasies’
- Padmavati row: Supreme Court dismisses plea against release of Bhansali’s film
EDITOR’S PICK
Need to make tax havens redundant
Last year the Panama Papers lifted the veil on the illicit accounts of a huge number of rich and famous…
Piqued Interest Litigation filed by aspiring Supreme Court judge
The wrangling over the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for appointment of judges seems to be far from over because the…
Should open up Parliament panels for media for transparency
A five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court last week reserved its judgment on whether courts could rely on Parliamentary…
A year after notebandi: a mixed bag, indeed
The public contestation over demonetisation was only to be expected. Those who had criticised it from day one, could not…
Religion and the quest for peace
This year marks the 500th year of the Reformation in Christianity. It was a major change that caused a split…