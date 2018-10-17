In pictures! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt strolling, shopping in NYC

As we know after completing the shoots in Kargil for her upcoming movie Kalank, Alia Bhatt flew to New York to meet Ranbir Kapoor and his family who are in the Big Apple. Recently RaAlia were spotted shopping together, just like any other friendly couple.

Earlier we saw Alia showing her love for Ranbir by baking a cake for boyfriend on his birthday to standing beside him the time he lost his grandmother. The celebrity couple was recently spotted in New York City where they were doing shopping from upscale boutique which is very much famous among the Hollywood celebrities. The store “patron of the new,” in return, posted a happy picture of Ranbir and Alia on their official Instagram account and they really look fashionable and cute together. Have a look.



View this post on Instagram @aliaabhatt @ranbirkapoor 💫💫💫 A post shared by Patron of the New. (@patronofthenew) on Oct 16, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

Earlier, on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan met each other and according to an insider, wedding dates were the topic of discussion and they are looking at 2020. According to another source of Pinkvilla, “Alia is in a great phase of her life right now. She is in love and they both are sure of each other. Marriage is certainly on the cards but it won’t happen before 2020.”

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen on-screen for the first time in Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in main roles. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is set to release on August 15, 2019.

On the other hand, Abhishek Varman’s Kalank is set to release on April 19, 2019, and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur in main roles.