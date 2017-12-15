In pictures: Radhika Apte’s ‘bold and glamorous’ photoshoot for GQ magazine

Radhika Apte has played almost all types of role in Bollywood and now she is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Padman’ and today the trailer was unveiled. The actress looks promising in the trailer, apart from that she has done a hot photoshoot with GQ magazines and the pictures are going viral on social media.

Radhika is known for her acting skills in Bollywood and she can portray any roles in a very smooth way. When IBtimes Ask Radhika what would she be looking forward to in the upcoming year, she says, “A big long break [laughs]. I don’t know what I’ll do in that break, I’m more of a doer than a talker. But that’s all I really want, to travel and do more interesting work that will help me meet more people and be more inspired.”

Rdhika is playing Akshay Kumar’s wife in the movie , when asked about her experience, Radhika told GQ, “Akshay’s such a big star, so spontaneous, so unpredictable. I wouldn’t know what he’d turn into the moment the camera started rolling, so that kept me alert.”