In Pictures: Priya Prakash Varrier steals the show in her latest photoshoot

The wink girl of India Priya Prakash Varrier had become the national crush after her 8 seconds video in which she winked went viral. The people went gaga over it and in no time Priya Prakash Varrier became a celebrity and gained huge popularity on social media and got millions of followers on Instagaram. Recently the actress did a photoshoot for a clothing line in which she is looking beautiful. She is dressed in pink, she is looking like a princess. Her hair is wavy and make-up is just minimal.

Talking more about Priya she was the most searched person on Google, she left Sunny Leone behind. According to reports, Priya charge Rs 8 lakhs for an Instagram post, she has around 5 million followers.

Latest buzz is that she can be roped in Simmba, an action film which star Ranveer Singh in lead, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty but there is no official confirmation about this till now. In recent interview, she said that she is a huge fan of Ranveer Singh and if the rumours became true then her dream will come true.