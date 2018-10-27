In Pictures: Prince, Yuvika celebrated their first karwa chauth

written by IANS
New Delhi: Newly-married celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, whose love affair began in “Bigg Boss“, say relationships can be made anywhere if there is a connect. They also can’t wait to celebrate their first karwa chauth on Saturday.

When asked how their relationship that started inside the reality show culminated into marriage, Prince told IANS: “I think we are one single couple that actually ended up getting married after ‘Bigg Boss’. A lot of people say relationships aren’t made from a reality show, but relationships can be made anywhere I feel. If two people who are connected, their future is written by God.”

  Yuvika added: “From ‘Bigg Boss’ till now the journey has been beautiful and I never thought it would turn out so beautifully like a fairy tale. I am blessed to have him and glad that what I felt for him at the time of ‘Big Boss’ remains the same till now.”

  The two got married earlier this month and are now gearing up for their first Karwa Chauth. Prince has his plans for his lady love.   “I feel it is crucial for me to contribute in some way for my wife’s first Karva Chauth fast. This Karwa Chauth I will make sure that Yuvika has a healthy and nutritious sargi. I will be adding her favourite Quaker Oats to pheni. Sargi with a healthy fistful of the oats will ensure sustained energy to get her through her first Karwa Chauth fast,” he said.

For Yuvika, it has been a wonderful feeling finding a friend and husband in Prince.”Being married is a wonderful feeling and when you have a partner whom you already know so deeply, it becomes more special,” she said.  The couple also hopes to work together on-screen in days to come.

