In Pictures: Popular TV actor Gaurav Chopra ties the knot in hush-hush ceremony in Delhi; read details

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 contestant and TV popular actor Gaurav Chopra has got hitched. His bride’s name is Hitisha, and the wedding took place in traditional Indian ceremony on Monday in Delhi. The wedding ceremony was a low-key affair, attended by close friends and families.

Gaurav, at his wedding, looked like a prince in a white sherwani with a maroon shawl and bride Hitisha looked gorgeous in a red lehenga. The wedding pictures and videos are going viral and surfaced online in no time.

A post shared by GC_fanslove_INA (@sahida_gcfans) on Feb 19, 2018 at 12:32pm PST



Surprisingly, no television celebrities were spotted at the venue of Gaurav’s big day apart from former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal.

A post shared by GC_fanslove_INA (@sahida_gcfans) on Feb 19, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

So, after Virat and Anushka, Gaurav has surprised his fans with the wedding news. Gaurav was in a long-term relationship with Narayani Shastri before he got close to Mouni Roy. Mouni and Gaurav parted ways after a few years of courtship. It is said that the Naagin actress broke her relationship with Gaurav because he is still close to Narayani Shastri.

After Gaurav Chopra, we are now looking forward to Sasural Simar Ka fame actors Dipika Kakar and Soaib Ibrahim’s wedding, which will take place on February 26 in Bhopal. A source close to the couple told Indian Express, “Shoaib and Dipika, both wanted a very personalized affair. Being quite private people, they chose to have the ceremonies in Bhopal to avoid the constant media attention. Also, with Shoaib’s family residing there, it helped them in organizing a grand yet a close-knit wedding. Only the closest of the friends have been invited but the rest would get to wish the newlyweds in a reception in Mumbai, the dates of which haven’t been fixed yet.”