In Pictures: ‘October’ star Varun Dhawan burns the dance floor with gorgeous Shilpa Shetty at Super Dancer Chapter 2 finale
Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’. Recently, Varun who is shooting for ‘Sui Dhaaga’ co-starring Anushka Sharma, flew in to promote the movie on the sets of dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 2’. Varun shot for the finale episode and was looking dapper in a red-floral shirt, which he teamed up with brown jacket and blue jeans. Varun also did a romantic dance with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is one of the judges of the show. Shilpa was as always looking super-hot in maroon dress.
Had this livewire @varundvn on the sets of #superdancer2 to promote his new film #October . Amazing energy today, can't believe he picked me up😮🙀💃🏽😂We did an impromptu act.. must watch it on Saturday only on @sonytvofficial .. we go live to announce the winner that night.. too excited .#grandfinale
Meanwhile, ‘October’ will hit the screen on April 12. And besides ‘October’, Varun will next star in Anushka Sharma’s ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made in India’. In the movie, Varun will play the role of a tailor while Anushka will be an embroiderer. Talking about, ‘Super Dancer Chapter 2’, the shows finale episode will air on March 24.