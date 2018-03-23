Free Press Journal
In Pictures: ‘October’ star Varun Dhawan burns the dance floor with gorgeous Shilpa Shetty at Super Dancer Chapter 2 finale

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 23, 2018 12:09 pm
Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’. Recently, Varun who is shooting for ‘Sui Dhaaga’ co-starring Anushka Sharma, flew in to promote the movie on the sets of dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 2’. Varun shot for the finale episode and was looking dapper in a red-floral shirt, which he teamed up with brown jacket and blue jeans. Varun also did a romantic dance with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is one of the judges of the show. Shilpa was as always looking super-hot in maroon dress.

See pictures below:

Superdancer was amazing. Watch out for me tip toeing while dancing with the gorgeous @theshilpashetty on the #Octobertheme and hear me open a couple of secret about #October. Thanks for the picture @viralbhayani


A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

@Varundvn on the sets of #SuperDancerChapter2. For October promotions#VarunDhawan !!

A post shared by Varun Dhawan 24X7 (@varundvn.wisdom) on

Meanwhile, ‘October’ will hit the screen on April 12. And besides ‘October’, Varun will next star in Anushka Sharma’s ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made in India’. In the movie, Varun will play the role of a tailor while Anushka will be an embroiderer. Talking about, ‘Super Dancer Chapter 2’, the shows finale episode will air on March 24.

