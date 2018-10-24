In Pictures! Nick Jonas buys a swanky house worth Rs 48 crore for fiancé Priyanka Chopra in LA

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was something which always used to be a topic of discussion in the media and Bollywood circle. However once the Desi girl headed to West, reports of her dating someone started circulating and now it’s out in open that the rumor was indeed true as she found love in Nick Jonas.

We must say that Priyanka’s choice of man is indeed bang on. From shutting down Tiffany & Co to buy Priyanka Chopra the perfect engagement ring to the PDA’s and all the romantic outings, Priyanka and Nick are definitely couple goals. However the recent news floating about Nick buying a swanky house for his lady love Priyanka Chopra, has gotten us more sure that the pop singer knows how to keep the crown of his lady high.

As per a report in TMZ, Nick Jonas purchased a home before proposing to Priyanka Chopra earlier this year. Nick bought a swanky house in Los Angeles. The house is worth $6.5 million or Rs 48 crore. It is adjacent to Beverly Hills. The house has beautiful interiors with modern architecture. It has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and is built on an area of 4129 square feet with an infinity swimming pool and incredible views of the canyon. Check out the pictures of the house below:

Nick and Priyanka are reportedly set to take the nuptial vows on December 1 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan according to Indian rituals.