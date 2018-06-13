In Pictures: MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi attend ‘Race 3’ screening with Salman Khan
The former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is currently resting and enjoying his time with family. Recently MSD was spotted attending a special screening of Salman Khan‘s ‘Race 3’ along with wife Sakshi. Dhoni was seen wearing white T-shirt and blue jeans while Sakshi was wearing an orange sheath dress.
Check out the pictures below:
‘Race 3’ is India’s first ever action film to be released in 3D format. The action of the film was choreographed by Tom Struthers who is famous for his work in Hollywood films like ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008), ‘The Inception’ (2010) and ‘X-Men: First Class’ (2011). The film will showcase as many as 60 supercars comprising Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Maserati. A portion of the movie was also shot on Formula 1 race track.
The movie is third installation of ‘Race’ franchise. Besides Salman Khan ‘Race 3′ also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza’.